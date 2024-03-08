PTA Raids Franchise Selling Illegal SIM Cards in Lahore

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 5:38 pm

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against a franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Chung, Lahore.

This franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, 1,058 active SIMs were found within SIM stock. The FIA team confiscated these active SIMs along with 12 BVS devices as evidence. 01 person was also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team.

An FIR in this regard has been registered and FIA is currently investigating the matter. PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channel.

The raid underscores the PTA’s dedication to eradicating the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.

