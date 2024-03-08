X is Blocked in Pakistan For the (Bloody) Poor Only

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Mar 8, 2024 | 3:41 pm

X may be on lockdown in Pakistan, but it seems like the ban is just a hashtag away from becoming irrelevant.

Despite the government’s stern stance on “illegal content,” virtual private networks (VPNs) are a hot commodity and X is buzzing with tweets from every corner of the political spectrum in Pakistan.

In the past month, X has transformed into a VIP lunge of the internet in Pakistan, where only the ‘bloody’ poor are left out, cluelessly stranded outside the velvet rope of virtual access. Meanwhile, the VPN-savvy so-called elite party is on the inside.

From former Prime Ministers to current Chief Ministers, even the official government accounts are using VPNs.

Amidst this cacophony, one can’t help but wonder: where’s the government’s iron logic on social media rules? While officials cite concerns over illicit content, X users are tweeting faster than you can say ‘freedom of speech.’ It’s a digital dilemma that leaves many scratching their heads, but this story has no winner.

Former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was unfazed by the X ban, putting out tweets about his time in government and congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as PM – all with a VPN, of course.

Not to be outdone, PM Sharif also used VPN to respond to his well-wishers. He thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi post-swearing-in.

Not a single tweet about the X ban or how it was hurting the tech sector. He used a VPN.

Harvard-educated IT professional Dr. Umar Saif, former caretaker federal minister for IT & Telecom, couldn’t resist the allure of VPNs, firing off a scathing tweet on X calling out a newspaper for criticizing all the work he had done during his tenure. Like most of us, he couldn’t resist.

 

Speaking of bigwigs; first-time Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Safdar is heavy on the VPN action to share her thoughts post-elections.

Pakistanis are scratching their heads and government officials are scrambling for excuse after excuse on why X remains restricted for Pakistani users.

Amidst the political tweetstorm, one thing remains constant: the ban on X persists, driving Pakistanis to VPNs like moths to a light bulb – up 6,000 percent since February 17, 2024.

In her first-ever stint in public office, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Safdar used VPN to tweet her mind after last month’s elections. She hasn’t said one word about the X ban and how it is bad for Pakistan.

The situation has turned into a digital comedy of errors, with X being likened to the exclusive club where only the “bloody poor” are denied entry. Meanwhile, across the virtual landscape, everyone from the Prime Minister to Chief Ministers has taken to tweeting as if their political prowess depends on it.

Accounts of political parties have been the most active outside the civilian pool, posting tweets and notes on last month’s electoral process. All tweets were made via VPN.

Please note that X is still banned. Everyone is using VPNs while poor people less educated on such an option cannot. The government has nothing to say about it.

As X’s proxy revolution rages on through VPNs, questions arise: If national security is the concern, why selective regulatory enforcement? It seems the only thing trending faster than tweets is the confusion surrounding the government’s digital freedom.

Regardless, as the VPN revolution brews, one can’t help but wonder: Will the government regain control of its cyberspace, or will X remain the forbidden fruit, tempting Pakistanis to explore the digital wild west of VPNs? Time will tell.

>