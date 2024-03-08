X is Blocked in Pakistan For the (Bloody) Poor Only

X may be on lockdown in Pakistan, but it seems like the ban is just a hashtag away from becoming irrelevant.

Despite the government’s stern stance on “illegal content,” virtual private networks (VPNs) are a hot commodity and X is buzzing with tweets from every corner of the political spectrum in Pakistan.

In the past month, X has transformed into a VIP lunge of the internet in Pakistan, where only the ‘bloody’ poor are left out, cluelessly stranded outside the velvet rope of virtual access. Meanwhile, the VPN-savvy so-called elite party is on the inside.

From former Prime Ministers to current Chief Ministers, even the official government accounts are using VPNs.

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے چیف آف آرمی اسٹاف جنرل سید عاصم منیر، نشان امتیاز (ملٹری) کی وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں ملاقات۔ آرمی چیف کی وزیراعظم کو منصب سنبھالنے پر مبارکباد اور نیک خواہشات کا اظہار۔ ملاقات میں پاک فوج کے پیشہ ورانہ اور سیکورٹی امور سے متعلق بات چیت۔ pic.twitter.com/uvyUKCVXN8 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) March 6, 2024

Amidst this cacophony, one can’t help but wonder: where’s the government’s iron logic on social media rules? While officials cite concerns over illicit content, X users are tweeting faster than you can say ‘freedom of speech.’ It’s a digital dilemma that leaves many scratching their heads, but this story has no winner.

Former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was unfazed by the X ban, putting out tweets about his time in government and congratulating Shehbaz Sharif on being elected as PM – all with a VPN, of course.

Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Wishing you all the best as you embark on this important journey of leadership. May your tenure bring prosperity, progress, and unity to our beloved nation. Amen — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) March 3, 2024

Not to be outdone, PM Sharif also used VPN to respond to his well-wishers. He thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi post-swearing-in.

Not a single tweet about the X ban or how it was hurting the tech sector. He used a VPN.

Received a congratulatory call from my brother H.E. Dr. Ebrahim Raisi @raisi_com, President of Iran. We reaffirmed our resolve to work closely for the betterment of our countries and the region. 🇵🇰 🇮🇷 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2024

Thank you @narendramodi for felicitations on my election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 7, 2024

Harvard-educated IT professional Dr. Umar Saif, former caretaker federal minister for IT & Telecom, couldn’t resist the allure of VPNs, firing off a scathing tweet on X calling out a newspaper for criticizing all the work he had done during his tenure. Like most of us, he couldn’t resist.

Truly disappointed by Dawn's editorial today. In just 5 months: The IT industry export revenue grew by over 32%. We did major reforms to allocate 300M Hz spectrum to double the capacity of the telecom infrastructure in Pakistan; allocated frequency to introduce 5G in… — Umar Saif (@umarsaif) March 6, 2024

Speaking of bigwigs; first-time Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Safdar is heavy on the VPN action to share her thoughts post-elections.

More than 44 years after judicial murder and more than 12 years after presidential reference was filed; today a unanimous decision announce by CJP Isa. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial. The pursuit of justice was a labour of love by President Asif Ali Zardari… https://t.co/rTNgLWeood — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 6, 2024

Pakistanis are scratching their heads and government officials are scrambling for excuse after excuse on why X remains restricted for Pakistani users.

Amidst the political tweetstorm, one thing remains constant: the ban on X persists, driving Pakistanis to VPNs like moths to a light bulb – up 6,000 percent since February 17, 2024.

Since the first onset of a “national-scale disruption” last month, citizens have resorted to virtual private networks (VPNs) at an unprecedented rate—up 6000%.

In her first-ever stint in public office, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Safdar used VPN to tweet her mind after last month’s elections. She hasn’t said one word about the X ban and how it is bad for Pakistan.

وہ بھی مریم تھی، یہ بھی مریم ہے ! https://t.co/SIROmMDtVv — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 7, 2024

The situation has turned into a digital comedy of errors, with X being likened to the exclusive club where only the “bloody poor” are denied entry. Meanwhile, across the virtual landscape, everyone from the Prime Minister to Chief Ministers has taken to tweeting as if their political prowess depends on it.

Accounts of political parties have been the most active outside the civilian pool, posting tweets and notes on last month’s electoral process. All tweets were made via VPN.

لائیو: سپریم کورٹ کا 9 رکنی بینچ شہید ذوالفقار علی بھٹو صدارتی ریفرنس پر اپنی رائے دے رہا ہے

https://t.co/i9SFiln29F — Pakistan Peoples Party – PPP (@PPP_Org) March 6, 2024

وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف چیف جسٹس لاہور ہائیکورٹ کی تقریب حلف برداری میں شرکت کیلئےگورنر ہاؤس پہنچ گئیں گورنر پنجاب محمد بلیغ الرحمن اور سینئیر صوبائی وزیر مریم اورنگزیب نے استقبال کیا pic.twitter.com/WFKwx2nagn — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 8, 2024

Please note that X is still banned. Everyone is using VPNs while poor people less educated on such an option cannot. The government has nothing to say about it.

PTI's Social Media Team has published a preliminary version of its whitepaper on "Rigging in Elections 2024", detailing how electoral integrity was compromised through blatant Pre and Post poll rigging. Please review it at the link below and share your thoughts.… pic.twitter.com/fTrE2Ku41y — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 8, 2024

As X’s proxy revolution rages on through VPNs, questions arise: If national security is the concern, why selective regulatory enforcement? It seems the only thing trending faster than tweets is the confusion surrounding the government’s digital freedom.

Regardless, as the VPN revolution brews, one can’t help but wonder: Will the government regain control of its cyberspace, or will X remain the forbidden fruit, tempting Pakistanis to explore the digital wild west of VPNs? Time will tell.