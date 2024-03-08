Saim Ayub Overtakes the Best Hitters in PSL 9

Saim Ayub achieves the milestone of hitting the most sixes in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 against Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The left-hander blasted the 3 sixes in the match against Quetta Gladiators and asserted his presence on the crease dominating the bowlers throughout his 12-ball cameo where he played with the strike rate of 250.

The 21-year-old has had a stellar season in this year’s PSL and has shown intent with the bat as an opener for Peshawar Zalmi and he has been a potent aggressor alongside the calm and composed Babar Azam.

Here are the players with most sixes in PSL 9 so far:

Name Innings Runs SR Sixes Saim Ayub 8 252 164.70 17 Rassie Van Der Dussen 7 364 154.89 16 Kieron Pollard 6 235 157.71 15 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 172 200.00 12 Salman Ali Agha 8 262 145.55 11 Shadab Khan 8 224 140.00 11

Peshawar Zalmi’s young gun has been blistering this season and has scored 252 runs with one half-century as well with 88 runs as his highest score.

He will be the main player to lead Pakistan’s top order in the T20 World Cup in June this year and The Men in Green will expect him to fire on all cylinders at the mega-event.

