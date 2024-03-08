Celebrating Top Pakistani Women Athletes On International Women’s Day

Pakistani Women have made stellar contributions to the world of sports and have proliferated the reputation of the country.

Through their performances, they have been the brand ambassadors of the country and have donned the star on their chest with pride. Women’s Day marks the celebration of our most notable female achievers in the country.

Fatima Sana

One of the most prolific all-rounders in the Pakistan women’s team Fatima Sana deserves to be on the list for her phenomenal performances against New Zealand where she played a pivotal role in helping Pakistan achieve victory in the 2nd T20 where she produced a spell of 3-22 in 4 overs.

The 22-year-old is a right-arm medium pacer who bats lower down the order and so far in her career, she has 47 scalps in ODIs and 24 in T20I format while as a better she has 2 fifties in ODIs with the highest score of 90.

Kishmala Talat

Pakistan’s prolific shooter, Kishmala secured a ticket to the Paris Olympics and became the third Pakistani shooter to qualify for the grand Olympics event which will commence on 26 July 2024.

She became the first Pakistani female shooter to qualify for this year’s Olympics and became the third to represent Pakistan in the sport.

She is a specialist in the 10m category of Air Pistol and won Pakistan’s only medal in the Asian Games last year as she clinched the bronze medal with a stellar performance. She also bagged a silver medal in the South Asian Games back in 2019.

Anita Karim

Pakistan’s first-ever MMA fighter from Hunza has previously won many accolades at local and international levels. The athlete emerged victorious at the Pakistan Grappling Challenge during the 2017-18 season, where she won 7 gold medals and 1 silver medal to her name.

She started her international career as a mixed martial arts fighter in 2018 when she narrowly lost by a margin of 1-0 to New Zealand’s MMA fighter Nyrene Crowley at the ‘One Warrior Series 2’ event.

That defeat is one of the only two losses in her international career which stands at 7 competitive fights so far.

ALSO READ Pakistan Football Announces 25-Men Camp for FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Against Jordan

Bismah Maroof

Bismah Maroof is the only batter in Pakistan women’s team history to score more than 3,000 runs in ODIs and 2,500 runs in T20Is. She leads the all-time charts of most runs and is considered one of the finest batters the country has ever produced in women’s cricket.

The former Pakistan captain was one of the pillars in Pakistan’s victory against New Zealand in the away series and she also scored a brilliant half-century in the super over dramatic ODI win against the Kiwis.

Maria Khan

Captain of the Pakistan Women’s Football team Maria Khan has been a leader for the Shaheens and played a pivotal role in the victory against Tajikistan which was the first-ever win of the women’s football team in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

Maria has played 8 matches for Pakistan as a defensive midfielder and has scored 2 goals and she is the first Pakistan to play in the Saudi women’s Pro League.

Pakistan won the silver medal in the 4 nations tournament under the leadership of Maria Khan and also defeated Maldives 7-0 in the SAFF championship.

Palwasha Bashir

Palwasha Bashir won the Bronze medal in the South Asian Games after defeating Indian badminton player Sayali Gokhale in Dhaka and bagged the Bronze Medal as the representative of the Pakistan badminton team at the 2019 South Asian Games which were held in Kathmandu Nepal.

She has won three gold medals in the Badminton World Federation International Challenge both in the Single and Doubles categories.

The 2009 National Champion is a brand ambassador of Pakistan in the sport and one of the biggest names in the country’s badminton folklore.

ALSO READ Punjab to Decrease Health Budget for Promotion of Sports

Samina Baig

Samina Baig has achieved great heights in the world of mountaineering. She surpassed the seven summits of the world at only 23 years of age and in 2013 she became the first ever Pakistani woman to climb “Mount Everest” and received great acclaim for her achievements.

It was reported that she did not even take in supplementary oxygen in her quest to reach Mount Everest.

Baig was named Pakistan’s goodwill ambassador by UNDP in 2018.

Maria Toorpakai Wazir

Regarded as one of the greatest and influential female squash players Maria Toorpakai is an advocate for women’s rights in Pakistan. She won the silver medal in the 2016 South Asian Games in India and was ranked 56th in the world of the Squash rankings.

She also fought against the Taliban who threatened her and also wrote influential books in her bibliography such as “The girl who hid from the Taliban in Plain Sight”.

Toorpakai was also awarded the Salam Pakistan award in 2007.

Nadia Khan

Pakistan women’s football team player became the first ever female footballer in the country to score 4 goals in a single match for Pakistan against Maldives in the SAFF Championship.

Born in England she represents Doncaster Rovers Belles Football Club in England. She is regarded as the greatest superstar in women’s team history and the sky is the limit for the 23-year-old.

ALSO READ Star Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem Reveals He is Using Substandard Javelin Since 7 Years

Nida Dar

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Nida Dar is considered one of the greatest allrounders in the game for the Shaheens and in her illustrious career, she has won the gold medal in the Asian Games twice 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon.

The skipper led the side in two historic series wins against South Africa at home and New Zealand away from home in the T20 format and had a telling contribution in both series. She has 98 wickets in ODIs and also 130 wickets in the T20Is making her the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game.

Her batting prowess as a finisher is second to none as well and because of her lethal finishing ability, she is regarded as one of the best pinch hitters in the game.