Sindh Announces Cash Assistance Under Rs. 22.5 Billion Ramadan Relief Package

As the holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner, the provincial governments have started announcing Ramadan Relief packages for the masses.

On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali announced a Rs. 22.5 billion Ramadan Relief Package.

He made the announcement at the meeting, which was attended by government officials. In a major announcement, a spokesperson for the government of Sindh stated that 60 percent population of Sindh will be provided Rs. 5,000 in cash during Ramadan.

He added that CM Murad Ali Shah has decided to offer relief to 4.4 million families from low-income groups during the holy month.

Previously, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz had also announced the Ramazan Nigehban relief package for the people of the province. The program is scheduled to be officially launched on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan in Punjab.

Earlier, as part of a trial run, free food bags were home-delivered to 1,200 households in Rawalpindi division. Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema said that the ration bag contains 10kg of flour and 2kg each of rice, sugar, ghee and gram flour.