Sports Boards Guarantees to Get Arshad Nadeem a New Javelin

Published Mar 8, 2024

Pakistan Sports Board announces that they’ll sponsor international-standard javelin for Pakistan’s premier track-and-field athlete, Arshad Nadeem.

Arshad had complained that his current javelin is too old which has resulted in his preparation for the Paris Olympics getting affected.

Director General PSB, Shoaib Khoso, guaranteed to provide a new javelin to the superstar after the news went viral on social media.

Khoso stated that Arshad is a national hero and has qualified for the Paris Olympics. PSB is set to sponsor him in the times to come.

The javelin thrower will be provided with adequate funds to buy a new javelin of his choice.

According to reports, Arshad is expected to fly to South Africa to train for the 2024 Olympics. Having finished 5th in the 2020 Olympics event, he is expected to finish on the podium in 2024.

Arshad went through a series of injuries which hindered his progress, but he won the 2023 World Athletics Championship – Javelin event – in Budapest.

Faiz Ahmed

>