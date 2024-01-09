Kashmala Talat Becomes 3rd Pakistani Shooter to Qualify for Paris Olympics

In the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Kashmala Talat, Pakistan’s prolific shooter, secured a ticket to the Paris Olympics and became the third Pakistani shooter to qualify for the grand Olympics event which will commence on 26 July 2024.

The 21-year-old secured second place in the women’s 10-metre Air Pistol Event with an impressive score of 236.6.

She is the first Pakistani female shooter to qualify for this year’s Olympics and becomes the third to represent Pakistan in the sport, alongside Gulfam Joseph and G.M Bashir.

Kishmala Talat, first Pakistani female shooter to Win Silver Medal (Air Pistol) @ Asian Shooting Championships

Kashmala, a specialist in the 10m category of Air Pistol, won Pakistan’s only medal in the Asian Games last year as she clinched the bronze medal with a stellar performance and she also bagged a silver medal in the South Asian Games back in 2019.

For the preparation of the Paris Olympics, she received a prestigious scholarship from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) back in 2022. The Pakistani rising star in the sport was among the top 12 Pakistani athletes who had achieved excellence with consistency.

One of the first athletes to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 was Arshad Nadeem who secured a heroic silver medal in the World Athletics Championship, the only Pakistani Javelin thrower to achieve a mammoth 90-meter throw.