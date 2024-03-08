Women’s Day 2024: Celebrating Daughters of the Soil, the Backbone of Pakistan’s Agriculture

In Pakistan, there exists a concept deeply rooted in the ethos of rural life: “Mitti ki beti” or “daughters of the soil.” It portrays the character of Pakistan’s rural women who selflessly serve a myriad number of roles while meeting their social commitment towards their families and their economic commitment to help promulgate the agriculture sector at large.

They selflessly commit themselves towards meeting these responsibilities and do not give up despite the lack of recognition or any fair reward. Their contributions often go overlooked and underappreciated, yet their unparalleled strength and dedication never fails the nation.

While celebrating the International Women’s Day, it is important to recognize these exceptional women who make up most of our agricultural landscape and whose hard work nourishes the land and feeds the nation. Women in rural communities are the backbone of all major agriculture activities.

“Empowering rural women in agriculture is not just a moral imperative; it is essential for the sustainable development of our nation,” said Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales Fatima Fertilizer. “Through initiatives like ‘Sarsabz Kahani,’ we aim to shed light on the incredible stories of female farmers, showcasing their resilience and determination,” she added.

Women account for 49 percent of Pakistan’s overall population while half of them reside in the rural communities, often associated with agriculture activities. Surprisingly, female workforce participation in the agricultural sector stands at 67.9%, surpassing their male counterparts by a significant margin. The statistics speak volumes: these women spend an excess of around 50 hours per week in agriculture-related activities far surpassing the labor invested by men, yet their contributions often fade into the background.

In a nation where as per the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2022-23 report, agriculture contributes around 22.9 percent of the national GDP and nearly 37.4 percent in employment generation, the role of women in sustaining this vital sector cannot be overstated.

In Punjab, where more than 80 percent of post-harvest activities, including labor-intensive tasks like weeding and manual harvesting, are shouldered by women. In the livestock sector, they dominate nearly all facets, from animal husbandry to the marketing and selling of dairy products. Yet, despite their major contributions, their efforts often go unnoticed, overshadowed by societal norms and systemic biases.

“In recognizing the vital role of women in agriculture, we can foster a more inclusive and equitable society where every ‘Mitti ki Beti’ receives the acknowledgment she deserves,” said Rabel Sadozai.

In the face of systemic neglect, there arises a dire need to recognize and empower women in agriculture. It is within this backdrop that initiatives like those led by Fatima Fertilizer have the utmost importance. Companies like Fatima Fertilizer have gone on board with transformative initiatives to empower rural women. Through platforms like “Sarsabz Kahani,” Fatima Fertilizer celebrates the remarkable stories of female farmers, putting a spotlight on their courage and resilience.

Programs such as “Sarsabz Tabeer” train women with essential food processing skills, enabling them to improve their livelihoods. Till now the program has trained over 1000 women across the country.

By collaborating with a certified trainer from USAID, Fatima Fertilizer ensures that women in these trainings enhance their skills, empowering them to transform raw produce into marketable goods and improve their quality of life. Through these programs, Fatima Fertilizer sets an example for other corporate entities to follow, promoting a culture of inclusivity and empowerment in the agricultural landscape.

On International Women’s Day, let us take an oath to bring attention to the difficulties of these women whose hard work often goes unrecognized. Let us challenge the status quo and demand the recognition and support they rightfully deserve. The narrative of agriculture in Pakistan is incomplete without acknowledging the important role of women. It is time to amplify their voices, honor their contributions, and pave the way for a future where every “Mitti ki Beti” receives the recognition she deserves.

As we celebrate the resilience and dedication of women in agriculture, let us try to create a more equitable and inclusive agricultural sector, where every daughter of the soil succeeds. It is time to acknowledge, empower, and uplift the women in agriculture, for their prosperity is intertwined with the prosperity of our nation.