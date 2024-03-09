Can You Enter the UAE Through Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Airports on a Dubai Visa?

In a viral WhatsApp message within the travel and tourism community, it is being claimed that those holding visas issued from Dubai are barred from entering the UAE via airports in Abu Dhabi or Sharjah. Furthermore, some travelers have been deported as well.

Travel agents and concerned travelers have questioned the reliability of the information disseminated through social media platforms. The claims made in the message have stirred up confusion and anxiety within the travel and tourism industry.

Viral Message:

The viral message states: “Abu Dhabi ICP System does not update Dubai Approved Visa so the passenger taking Dubai Visa Should be Must travel to Dubai itself. If travelling to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, if the visa is not active in the ICP system, the passenger will be deported back home. A few passengers have been deported from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in recent days, so please be careful before issuing tickets.”

Reality

After conducting an investigation, no substantial evidence has been found to support the claims of deportation mentioned in the viral message.

Travel agents have voiced doubts, stressing that individuals holding visas from Dubai should be permitted to enter any airport in the UAE without restrictions.

Both travel agents and authorities have confirmed that there has been no official communication regarding restrictions based on the location of visa issuance.

Furthermore, a representative from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security, also denied the claim in the viral message. He confirmed that passengers holding visas from Dubai are permitted to enter the UAE through any airport.

Moreover, travelers have also successfully entered the UAE via Sharjah International Airport with a Dubai visa without any issues.