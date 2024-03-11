Huawei & Ufone 4G Win GSMA GLOMO Award for Revolutionizing Microwave Network in Emerging Markets

Ufone 4G & Huawei won the GSMA GLOMO award for the category ‘Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets’ at the Mobile World Congress for groundbreaking solution of Microwave SuperHub. The global first-ever trial and commercial deployment of the SuperHub feature was done in Ufone network during Q4 2023 enhancing the spectral efficiency of the microwave spectrum.

Microwave spectrum, a critical asset in today’s digital landscape, demands efficient utilization to meet the ever-growing demands of wireless technologies, as the challenges facing microwave backhaul networks have intensified, particularly in emerging markets such as developing countries with lesser optical fiber footprints.

In response to these challenges, Huawei and Ufone 4G joined forces & unveiled the groundbreaking SuperHub solution. Designed to overcome the hurdles posed by limited spectrum resources, spatial constraints and frequency acquisition difficulties, SuperHub has enabled Ufone to maximize microwave spectrum reuse with unprecedented efficiency.

This was made possible by reuse of same microwave frequency channel across multiple links at aggregation site with a spatial separation as low as 20 degrees. Ufone recorded a remarkable 50% spectrum saving without any compromise on quality.

Jafar Khalid, Group Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G commented: “We are absolutely delighted that Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards, which are the industry’s most prestigious accolade with over 200 independent judges and 30 awards across 6 categories, have recognized the joint contributions of Ufone and Huawei in finding an innovative solution to optimizing microwave spectral efficiency, enhancing capacity and reducing interference. This advancement in global backhaul connectivity represents a paradigm shift in how terrestrial microwave networks will be built in future, and we are proud to be the front-runner in this journey”.

James Zeng, Global President of Huawei Microwave Product Line, explained: “With increasing demands on existing network infrastructure, systemic optimizations are critical to improve performance and experience. Our SuperHub solution innovation uses existing frequencies to greatly boost bandwidth, enhance user experience, and optimize the TCO for operators. We are confident that this technology breakthrough will help Ufone release more capacity from their existing spectrum resources and also pave the way for future dense network deployments and evolution”.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Huawei and Ufone 4G remain committed to driving innovation and empowering networks with cutting-edge solutions that address the most pressing challenges in the telecommunications industry.