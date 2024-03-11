Which Health Card Services Are Now Only Limited to Govt Hospitals in KP?

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a decision has been made to restrict various medical facilities under the health card to government hospitals only.

The insurance company has issued a notification to all government and private hospitals on the panel, stating that under the health card, treatment for diseases such as C-section, angiography, and appendix will only be available at government hospitals.

Treatment for tonsils, stones, eyes, and nose will also be limited to government hospitals under the health card, while the remaining medical facilities listed will be equally available in private and government hospitals.

It is noteworthy that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from the first of Ramadan, the decision has been made to provide free treatment to all citizens under the health card.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, a decision has been made in the meeting to provide free treatment under the health card for 100% of the province’s population from the first of Ramadan.

In addition to senior officials, representatives of State Life Insurance also participated in the meeting, and on the directive of the Chief Minister to provide free treatment under the health card, State Life Insurance Company immediately released five billion rupees.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that after peace and security, the welfare of the people is the top priority of the provincial government. The health card is an important project for public welfare, and it will be continued in any case.

He said that funds would be provided on a priority basis for the payment of remaining dues of State Life, and necessary reforms would be made to ensure transparency in the scheme so that maximum benefit could be provided to the people.