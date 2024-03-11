Naseem Shah’s Picture With Shadab Khan’s Mother Will Melt Your Hearts

Naseem Shah shared a heartwarming picture with Shadab Khan’s mother on social media and expressed his gratitude for her presence and a source guidance in his life following the game between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

Throughout the PSL season, we have seen some wholesome and emotionally overwhelming moments and this one also makes the list of the lighter moments off the field that the fans have witnessed this year.

ALSO READ PCB Formally Approaches Former Australian All-Rounder for Vacant Head Coach Spot

In an Instagram post, the star fast bowler wrote that;

“Finding a mother’s love in unexpected places is always a true blessing. Shadab’s mom is like a mother to me, whose guiding light is a source of comfort, and a reminder that love knows no boundaries. Grateful for her presence in my life.”

Shadab’s mother met all three Shah brothers with affection and love showcasing that love has no boundaries in its actual essence.

We have also seen heartening moments before between Babar Azam and Shadab Khan’s mother as well and these are the kind of moments the cricket fans live for, great stories off the field elevate the magic of the league.

ALSO READ PCB Formally Approaches Former Australian All-Rounder for Vacant Head Coach Spot

Naseem Shah made his test debut on November 2019 against Australia and his mother just passed away before he was going to make his first appearance for Pakistan in Test cricket.

The cricketer has talked about his late mother’s loss in the past and how it affected his mental health but he has passed all challenges with flying colors in recent years both professionally and personally.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.