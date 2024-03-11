Mohammad Hafeez Wants Shadab Khan to Bat in Middle-Order

Ex-captain Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Hafeez, expressed his wish to see Shadab Khan bat high up the order in the national team.

Expressing his opinion on a private television channel, Hafeez said, ” Shadab Khan stands as the sole hope to solve middle-order problems. We need to boost his confidence as he possesses batting abilities.”

Shadab has batted consistently at first or second drop during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 which has resulted in Hafeez voicing his opinion to make Shadab bat at the same position for the national side.

“We should utilize him as a batting all-rounder rather than primarily a bowling all-rounder,” as Hafeez feels that his national team selection isn’t justified just on his bowling form.

Hafeez, himself an all-rounder, switched alliances between batting and bowling during his career as he used to get banned from bowling which made him a specialist batter. His batting position was shuffled consistently; sometimes batting as an opener, while coming as a power-hitter on multiple occasions.

Shadab Khan came into the white-ball team on the back of his performances as a leg-spinner in PSL 2. He has since transformed into an all-rounder who can bat at number six/seven for the national team.

Shadab has been consistently batting high up the order for Islamabad United, but the same strategy hasn’t been employed by Pakistan.

