PSL 9 Match 29 Preview: Peshawar Zalmi’s Quest for Top Spot as They Face Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings host Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi, in the 29th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Peshawar are through to the Playoffs stage, while Karachi was the second team to join Lahore Qalandars in getting eliminated from PSL 9.

Karachi can help Islamabad United by defeating Peshawar, as a win for KK ensures that Islamabad stays in the race for top-2.

Speaking from a wide view, the picture seems gloomy as Pakistan’s senior team captain’s, Shan Masood and Shaheen Shah Afridi, are the first one’s to get eliminated from Pakistan’s premier annual T20 event.

Pitch Report:

Known as a chasing-friendly wicket, the average 1st innings total, during PSL 9, at the Karachi stadium is 172.

Teams batting 2nd have won 80% of the matches, which means that an above-par score is required in order to defend it.

Multan Sultans is the only team to defend their total, 189/3, on this ground during PSL 9.

Head to Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Karachi Kings 20 6 14 Peshawar Zalmi 14 6

Expected Playing XIs

Karachi Kings:

Mohammad Akhlaq(WK) James Vince Shan Masood (C) Shoaib Malik Kieron Pollard Irfan Khan Niazi Anwar Ali Arafat Minhas Mohammad Amir Khan Zahid Mehmood Blessing Muzarabani

Peshawar Zalmi:

Saim Ayub Babar Azam (C) Mohammad Haris (WK) Haseebullah Khan Tom Kohler-Cadmore Rovman Powell Aamer Jamal Mehran Mumtaz Luke Wood Naveen-ul-Haq Khurram Shahzad

