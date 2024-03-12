Arshad Nadeem Promised Support to Help Him Win An Olympic Gold in Paris

Arshad Nadeem, a renowned athlete in the sport of track and field has been seeking support from the government for a long time and now he has finally received some assurance from the Sports Minister Punjab, Faisal Ayub Khokhar.

The Punjab Sports Minister assured that the sports ministry will leave no stone unturned to provide facilities to the athlete and help him in his quest to achieve Pakistan’s first medal in track and field since 1988.

Khokar pledged that unwavering support and adequate resources will be provided to Arshad Nadeem so that he can elevate his game and bring the medal home in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The minister also affirmed that the Arshad Nadeem Stadium Project in Mian Channu will soon go on the floor in terms of its construction so that the sporting infrastructure in the country can be enhanced.

The javelin thrower achieved 5th place in the Summer Olympics of 2020 in Tokyo and bagged the Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Games, 2022 while achieving a record throwing distance of 90.18 meters on his fifth attempt.

The Mian Channu-born athlete achieved this feat despite carrying an injury that resulted in a surgery last year.

Arshad Nadeem also expressed his gratitude towards the support of the Punjab Sports Minister and vowed to win the gold medal for Pakistan.

Pakistan has not won a single medal at the Olympics since the summer of 1992 Olympics in Barcelona but will the drought finally come to an end?

