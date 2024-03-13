Moto G and G Power 2024 Bring Wireless Charging and More for the First Time

Motorola has just introduced the latest iterations of its budget-friendly 5G smartphones for 2024: the Moto G Power 5G and Moto G. These models are set to go for sale either later this month or early next month, starting with a few regions including the US and Canada.

Moto G Power (2024)

The 2024 version of the Motorola Moto G Power 5G features an expanded 6.7″ display, which is 0.2″ larger than the previous year’s model. However, it retains an IPS LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, without the inclusion of OLED technology.

Both devices come equipped with stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos and include 3.5mm headphone jacks.

The camera sees significant enhancements with the inclusion of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the 50MP main camera, alongside the addition of an 8MP ultra-wide lens boasting a 118° field of view, which also serves as a macro camera—an element missing in the 2023 model. For selfies, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device is driven by the Dimensity 7020 chipset, a modest upgrade from last year’s Dimensity 930 in the G Power. Nonetheless, the new chipset is now coupled with 8 GB of RAM (expandable by up to 8 GB via virtual RAM) and offers 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both phones boot to Android 14.

Fast charging has received a major upgrade, going up from 15W wired charging to 30W while maintaining the same 5,000 mAh capacity. Additionally, Motorola breaks ground by introducing 15W wireless charging to the Moto G family for the first time, a rare feature among budget phones.

Moto G Power 5G’s (2024) starting price is set at $300 on Amazon.

Moto G (2024)

The Moto G (2024) becomes Motorola’s inaugural phone to integrate the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, replacing the Snapdragon 480+ utilized in the 2023 model. This transition promises a substantial performance enhancement, but there is still 4 GB of RAM in this budget-friendly 5G model, supplemented by an additional 4 GB of virtual RAM. Storage capacity remains at 128 GB, with both devices featuring microSD slots for expandable storage.

The display specs are mostly similar to last year, namely the 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but limited to 720p resolution. Not much has changed in the camera department either as it is still a 50MP main sensor alongside a macro camera. The selfie shooter is an 8MP unit.

The same goes for the battery specs as nothing has changed here either. It is still a 5,000 mAh cell with 18W wired charging.

Motorola Moto G 2024 will have a starting price of $200.

