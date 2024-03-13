Nurturing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Women at Sybrid

Sybrid stands out as a beacon of inclusivity, recognizing the immense untapped potential of empowered women in our society. The commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion is deeply rooted in the understanding of the indispensable role women play in driving organizational performance and societal progress.

1. Inclusivity

At Sybrid, inclusive leadership is not just a theoretical framework but a guiding principle shaping their practices. This ensures that women in underrepresented roles, particularly in technology are provided with equal opportunities and robust support, breaking down barriers that hinder their professional growth. Similarly, Sybrid has hired women across all verticals ensuring they get equal opportunities.

2. Aligning with Global Initiatives

Sybrid aligns with global initiatives, such as UNESCO’s exploration of gender equality, taking deliberate steps to understand the intricate interplay of cultural and sociodemographic aspects. Recognizing the importance of representation and inclusivity in decision-making processes, Sybrid is committed to making a positive impact and this is evident from their annual Sustainability report for the year 2023.

3. Office Celebrations

Sybrid actively celebrates and supports women’s empowerment through various events and initiatives across all its offices globally. The company’s commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment is evident in events held in offices across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Khairpur. Watch the latest video on how women are appreciated in Sybrid.

4. Diversity Report & Dashboard

Sybrid’s commitment to transparency is demonstrated through initiatives like the diversity dashboard, providing real-time insights into progress toward diversity and inclusion goals. The launch of the 2023 Diversity Report showcases the company’s dedication to fostering diversity across various dimensions.

7. Women Empowerment

Sybrid empowers women through fair hiring practices, equal pay, and robust training and development opportunities. The increase in female colleagues reflects tangible progress in gender representation, underlining Sybrid’s commitment to creating a truly inclusive workplace. The overall percentage of women at Sybrid now stands at 24% – increasing every year.

Takeaway

Sybrid’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly in empowering women, has transformed the company into a beacon of inclusivity.

Through concrete actions such as inclusive leadership, global alignment, office celebrations, and transparent reporting, Sybrid has created a workplace where women are not only represented but actively supported and empowered.