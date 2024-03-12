New PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Flies Out to Dubai to Attend ICC Meeting

PCB Chairman will fly to Dubai today to attend the ICC meeting, focusing on the upcoming T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, along with the Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, is set to attend a crucial meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Babar Azam is a Master of the Powerplay

Scheduled from 13 to 15 March, the ICC meeting will discuss important matters regarding the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to be held in Pakistan in 2025, and the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

As Pakistan is going to host the esteemed Champions Trophy in 2025, the Pakistani delegation aims to share their plans and strategies with the ICC.

ALSO READ Pakistan Selectors Will Not Consider PSL 2024’s Most Impactful Batter for Selection

Currently in Dubai, COO Salman Naseer is preparing for the discussions, while Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi will take off for Dubai tonight. After the ICC meeting, Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will travel to Karachi to watch the final of the PSL.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table