2 Butcher Shops in UAE Closed Due to Cockroach Infestation

In Abu Dhabi, two butcher shops, Al Ayham Meat Butchery (trade license number CN-4292741) and Al Amal Butchery (trade license number CN-4860828), situated in Mushrif Mall, have received administrative closure notices from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) due to posing significant risks to public health.

These closures come as a direct response to egregious violations of Food Regulations Law No. (2) of 2008 within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ultimately jeopardizing public health, Khaleej Times reported.

The ADAFSA cited repeated violations as the basis for their decision to shut down these establishments. Both Al Amal Butchery and Al Ayham Meat Trading Butchery were found guilty of contravening food regulations.

Instances were discovered where imported meat was being falsely marketed as locally sourced, a practice that erodes consumer confidence and compromises the integrity of food products.

Moreover, the authority uncovered cockroach infestations within the premises, signaling a severe disregard for hygiene and sanitation standards.

In light of these developments, the authority has emphasized the importance of community vigilance and urged individuals to promptly report any violations observed in food establishments or any suspicions regarding the authenticity of food items.