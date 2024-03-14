Pakistan Set to Offer Rs. 4+ Crore Monthly Salary to Shane Watson to Become New Head Coach

Australia’s cricketer-turned-coach Shane Watson has been offered an annual salary of $2 million, approximately PKR 4.6 crore per month, to coach Pakistan men’s cricket team, according to reports.

Pakistan Cricket Board is ready to meet all the demands made by Watson in order to secure his services as the head coach of the senior side.

PCB is currently in negotiations with Watson, and if they are successful, he will become the highest-paid head coach in Pakistan cricket history. The situation is bound to become clear in the upcoming days.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand in April, while the T20 World Cup is also near. The board is eager to finalize the appointment on early basis.

Born in Queensland, the 42-year -old represented Australia in all three formats – 59 Tests, 190 ODIs & 58 T20Is – during his 14-year-long career.

Watson lifted the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup trophy – everyone remembers Wahab Riaz’s quarter-final spell – as a player.

Nicknamed ‘Watto’, he has experience of playing in Pakistan as he represented PSL franchises, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, during his playing days.

Watto returned to Pakistan, in PSL 9, as Quetta’s head coach. He made the franchise qualify for the Playoffs after a gap of 4 seasons. PCB felt impressed by Watson’s performance, which is one of the major reasons why he has been offered the national team role.

The Aussie is set to make a final decision after consulting his family, who reside in Australia.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.