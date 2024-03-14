France Expresses Interest in Investing in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

Published Mar 14, 2024

The French Deputy Head of Mission Guillaume Dabouis called on the newly appointed Minister of Energy Dr Musadik Malik to discuss potential avenues of collaboration in Pakistan’s energy sector.

During the meeting, French officials expressed France’s keen interest in investing in various aspects of Pakistan’s energy landscape, ranging from LNG cargo provision to energy resource exploration, and projects aimed at enhancing energy trading, distribution, and transmission within the country.

Additionally, the French delegation conveyed their interest in initiatives directed toward reducing line losses and revitalizing Pakistan’s energy sector as a whole.

The minister reiterated his commitment to dedicating significant time and effort towards addressing Pakistan’s longstanding energy challenges comprehensively.

Emphasizing a departure from piecemeal strategies, he assured that the new government would approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a thoroughly prepared plan. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of stakeholder consultations to ensure that any agreements made with the IMF align with the best interests of the Pakistani people.

