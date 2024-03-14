IT Ministry to Reintroduce Mobile Phone Installment Program

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has decided to present the mobile phone financing policy before the newly appointed Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawja.

Sources within the Ministry of IT and Telecom told ProPakistani that once the Minister of State for IT and Telecom approves, the policy will then be shared with the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Finance for final review. Following review by both ministries, the policy will be presented to the new federal cabinet for approval.

Drafted in November of last year, the policy underwent rigorous scrutiny and fine-tuning, culminating in its forthcoming presentation before the federal cabinet for approval.

Upon receiving the green light from the cabinet, the Ministry of IT and Telecom plans to initiate a cell phone financing program designed to offer interest-free installment plans to citizens, thus democratizing access to cutting-edge technology.

A pivotal aspect of the policy revolves around its measures to combat defaulters. Individuals who fail to adhere to their installment obligations will face the prospect of having their mobile phones blocked, a deterrent aimed at fostering responsible ownership and mitigating misuse.

The comprehensive nature of the policy extends beyond its financing mechanisms. Recognizing the need for effective enforcement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will play a central role in implementation. Leveraging its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), the PTA will ensure the seamless execution of measures to block devices in cases of non-compliance.

According to the MoITT, the policy underscores the government’s commitment to fostering digital inclusion and bridging the technological gap. By making smartphones more accessible through installment plans, the initiative seeks to empower individuals from all walks of life to harness the transformative potential of modern technology.