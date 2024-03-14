SBP Adds Two Banks in POS Acquiring System

By Abdul Rahman | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 1:56 am

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has added two banks into the Point-of-Sale (POS) acquiring business, namely The Bank of Punjab and Faysal Bank Ltd.

These banks will be contributing to the broader expansion of the POS network nationwide. The other nine acquiring banks have strategically deployed their POS machines in diverse locations, including stores, outlets, supermarkets, fuel stations, and hospitals across the country.

The acquiring banks are Meezan Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah, Habib Bank Limited, United Bank Limited, Bank Al-Habib Limited, Allied Bank Limited, Telenor Microfinance Limited, MCB Bank and Habib Metro Bank. There are over 121,789 POS machines deployed for digital transactions across the country. The debit cards are used by the customers for making transactions against the purchases.

Currently, 11 banks/MFBs offer POS services, among them two are facilitating closed-loop POS machines. These closed-loop machines efficiently provide cash withdrawal services at bank branches, environment friendly and easing cashier workloads. The share of these transactions is almost negligible.

According to SBP, more than 65 million POS purchases were conducted during the quarter amounting to Rs. 363.2 billion, including 3.5 million transactions for Rs. 20 billion with foreign cards. Although number of POS machine is increasing every quarter, but the growth is somewhat stagnant due to the high merchant rate imposed on merchants by acquirers.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Abdul Rahman

lens

Spotify Launches Daylist in Pakistan, An Ever-Changing Playlist Tailored to Your Daily Moments
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>