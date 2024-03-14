Lenovo Legion Gaming Tablet Launched Globally With Flagship Level Chip

Initially released in China last year, the gaming-centric tablet, Lenovo Legion Y700 (2023), is now set to hit global markets as the tech giant expands its availability. Primarily targeting EMEA and Asia, with additional select markets joining the list, Lenovo aims to broaden the reach of the Legion Y700 (2023).

The global variant maintains the same specifications. The tablet continues to feature a 144Hz 8.8-inch IPS LCD panel boasting a generous 1600 x 2560px resolution. While it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, it’s worth noting that HDR content might not exhibit the same quality as on an OLED display.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with either 12 GB/256 GB or 16 GB/512 GB memory configurations. Additionally, storage expansion is possible via a microSD card slot.

At the rear, you’ll find a 13MP primary camera alongside a 2MP macro lens, complemented by an 8MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 6,550 mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging for swift recharges.

Equipped with the Legion ColdFront passive cooling solution featuring a dedicated vapor chamber, the tablet ensures prolonged gaming sessions with optimal performance. Additionally, it offers various performance modes tailored to different usage scenarios.

Similar to some gaming phones, the Legion Y700 has two USB-C ports, but these are not for faster charging or pass-through charging. Only one of them is meant for standard charging while the other lets you connect the tablet to an external display using the DisplayPort 1.4 standard.

Scheduled for release in EMEA countries this month, the tablet will be available starting at €599.