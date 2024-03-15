Production of Petroleum Products up Nearly 7% in 8 Months of FY24

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 6.78 percent during July-January 2023-24 as its indices went up to 95.38 from 89.33 during July-January 2022-23, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
Petroleum products production witnessed a decrease of 2.42 percent in January 2024 when compared to January 2023 and 13.08 percent when compared to December 2023.
High-speed diesel witnessed 11.07 percent growth as its output remained at 3.122 billion litres in July-January 2023-24 compared to 2.810 billion litres in July-January 2022-23. On an MoM basis, high-speed diesel output registered a 9.51 percent decline.
Furnace oil witnessed 113.48 percent growth in output and remained at 1.558 billion litres in July-January 2023-24 compared to 1.373 billion litres in July-January 2022-23. On an MoM basis furnace oil registered 36.43 percent negative growth while on a YoY basis registered a 16.37 percent decline. Jet fuel oil witnessed a negative growth of 9.93 percent and remained at 472.101 million litres in July-January 2023-24 compared to 524.136 million litres in July-January 2022-23.
Kerosene oil witnessed 1.25 percent growth in July-January 2023-24 and remained at 56.633 million litres compared to 55.933 million litres in July-January 2022-23.
According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 0.05 percent growth in July-January 2023-24 and remained at 24.241 million tons compared to 24.229 million tons in July-January 2022-23.