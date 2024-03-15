Run for Gaza: foodpanda Pledges PKR 10,000 For Every Islamabad United Run

foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, has announced a unique initiative to support relief efforts in Gaza during today’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) to raise funds for Gaza, foodpanda will donate 10,000 rupees for every run scored by Islamabad United during the match.

The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators is scheduled to take place today on the 15th of March, 2024, at 9 pm. This philanthropic initiative comes as part of foodpanda’s ongoing collaboration with the World Food Program (WFP) to raise funds for the people of Gaza.

Just a few months ago, foodpanda introduced a feature within its app that allows users to donate directly to Gaza relief efforts, in partnership with the WFP.

“We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Gaza during these challenging times,” commented Muntaqa Peracha, CEO foodpanda Pakistan. “Our pledge to contribute 10,000 rupees for every run scored by Islamabad United is a testament to our commitment to making a tangible difference. Together, let’s unite through cricket and extend our support to those in need.”

Let’s transform the excitement of the cricket match into real-world impact. Join foodpanda in championing the cause of Gaza relief by rallying behind Islamabad United and donating in-app. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.