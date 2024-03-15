Will Directly Subsidize Fertilizers to Support Farmers: Energy Minister

Energy Minister Dr. Musadik Malik said the government will directly subsidize fertilizers to support farmers instead of going through preferred manufacturers.

This move aims to ensure that agricultural subsidies reach the farmers themselves.

The minister unveiled plans to solarize agricultural tube wells in a bid to modernize farming practices and enhance energy efficiency in the agricultural sector. He emphasized the importance of fair competition for agricultural development.

Malik also announced that gas will be available between 3 PM and 10 PM and 2:30 AM till 8 AM during Ramadan. He added that efforts are underway to address incidents involving explosions in LPG cylinders, in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The minister briefed the media on plans for providing small loans in urban areas through banks. He pledged to cap circular debt in the energy sector by the year’s end, with initiatives aimed at bolstering energy consumption and production while emphasizing green energy adoption.

He discussed policies to establish farm industries in rural areas to combat post-harvest losses. Malik further discussed plans for IT-related training for 500,000 youth, focusing on machine learning and artificial intelligence, alongside initiatives to promote small and medium industries through bank loans.