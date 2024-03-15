Will Directly Subsidize Fertilizers to Support Farmers: Energy Minister

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 12:36 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Energy Minister Dr. Musadik Malik said the government will directly subsidize fertilizers to support farmers instead of going through preferred manufacturers.

This move aims to ensure that agricultural subsidies reach the farmers themselves.

The minister unveiled plans to solarize agricultural tube wells in a bid to modernize farming practices and enhance energy efficiency in the agricultural sector. He emphasized the importance of fair competition for agricultural development.

ALSO READ

Malik also announced that gas will be available between 3 PM and 10 PM and 2:30 AM till 8 AM during Ramadan. He added that efforts are underway to address incidents involving explosions in LPG cylinders, in collaboration with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The minister briefed the media on plans for providing small loans in urban areas through banks. He pledged to cap circular debt in the energy sector by the year’s end, with initiatives aimed at bolstering energy consumption and production while emphasizing green energy adoption.

He discussed policies to establish farm industries in rural areas to combat post-harvest losses. Malik further discussed plans for IT-related training for 500,000 youth, focusing on machine learning and artificial intelligence, alongside initiatives to promote small and medium industries through bank loans.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

The Body shop Files for Bankruptcy in US and Canada
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>