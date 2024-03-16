PCB’s Preferred Head Coach Shane Watson Pulls Out Of The Race For Pakistan Coaching Job

Shane Watson has pulled out of the race for Pakistan’s coaching job due to his other commitments which he has to fulfill, which means that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still in the hunt for their next head coach.

The Australian had been coaching the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 9 and had helped them to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in four years.

According to reports, Watson was interested in the coaching job but due to his commentary role in the Indian Super League and Coaching role at San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket during the year, he had to pull out of the race for Pakistan’s coaching job.

Watson still has a young family that is based in Sydney and for him to commit to Pakistan in white ball cricket throughout the year would have been a hectic affair.

Previously, reports suggested that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was keen on acquiring the services of the Aussie but it seems like the PCB has taken a back seat after he decided to back out.

Reportedly, CEO Salman Naseer and Wahab Riaz were also pushing for the former Australian all-rounder’s signature and were heading the negotiations.

According to sources close to Watson, the sum that was offered to him by the PCB was half of the amount of $2 million which was reported earlier, however, that did not play a role in his decision not to take the role as head coach of Pakistan.

If Watson had taken the role as head coach, he would have faced the grueling task of dealing with New Zealand as they will visit Pakistan in a 5 match home series before April, and then Pakistan will head to England to play 4 T20I matches against the three lions.

