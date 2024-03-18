CDA Set to Start Construction of Bicycle Lanes in Islamabad at Cost of Rs. 2.4 Billion

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is undertaking substantial measures to enhance the health and well-being of citizens by creating a conducive environment for cycling.

As per directives from the CDA Chairman, plans are in motion to promote cycling culture in Islamabad through the construction of dedicated bike lanes across various sectors and areas of the city.

Under the Bicycle Lane Project (BLP), the CDA aims to construct a 374-kilometer-long cycling track within an 18-month timeframe, at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.4 billion. The project will see the development of cycling tracks along key roads connected to the Metro bus project, including Iqbal Avenue, Sector G-6, G-7, G-8, Green Double Lane, Jinnah Avenue, and Red Double Lane, among others.

Additionally, the BLP will involve the establishment of 150 parking stands to facilitate bike users, with each stand accommodating over 40 electric bikes. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to gradually phase out petrol-driven bikes in favor of more eco-friendly alternatives.

The inaugural ceremony for the Bicycle Lane Project is expected to take place soon, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slated to attend as a special guest.

Furthermore, the project includes provisions for adequate lighting, security, and other necessary facilities along the cycling tracks. The CDA emphasizes that the initiative aligns with its priorities of combating environmental pollution and fostering a healthier environment for Islamabad’s residents.