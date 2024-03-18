CDA to Construct Commercial Tower in Sector G-8 to Meet Operational Expenses

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is embarking on an ambitious project to enhance its financial stability while continuing its mission of urban development.

Recognizing the need for innovative solutions, the CDA has announced plans to construct the CDA Tower in Sector G-8 through a public-private partnership.

ALSO READ CDA Expands Property Tax to All Areas of Islamabad

The proposed CDA Tower, slated to be a commercial hub, will serve as a testament to the authority’s commitment to modernization and economic growth. With provisions for offices and working spaces tailored for the corporate sector, the tower aims to cater to the evolving needs of Islamabad’s business community.

One of the key strategies employed by the CDA to ensure the financial viability of the project is the utilization of monthly income generated from the tower to cover its operational expenses. This innovative approach not only underscores the authority’s fiscal prudence but also signifies its proactive stance in achieving self-sufficiency.

Furthermore, in a bid to optimize the design and functionality of the CDA Tower, the authority has opted to enlist the expertise of consultants. The decision reflects the CDA’s commitment to delivering a world-class infrastructure that meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

This announcement comes on the heels of the CDA’s earlier decision to establish Pakistan’s largest IT park in G-10, showcasing its vision for sustainable urban development. However, challenges stemming from a lack of a steady income source have prompted the authority to explore alternative avenues for revenue generation.

ALSO READ CDA Chairman Suspends 18 Employees Over Rs. 7 Billion Corruption Scandal

In light of these developments, the Chairman of the CDA has underscored the importance of diversifying income streams to ensure the authority’s long-term financial stability. By initiating new projects and leveraging strategic partnerships, the CDA aims to establish a robust foundation for sustained growth and prosperity in the capital city.