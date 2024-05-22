Intermediate Exams in Karachi Rescheduled Due to Extreme Heat Waves

The Chairman of the Intermediate Board has announced that the intermediate exams in Karachi, initially slated to begin on May 28, will now commence on June 1 due to recent hot weather. The decision comes following logistical challenges and a clash with rescheduled matriculation exams.

In an official statement, the Chairman explained that the board has requested an extension of the exam dates by four days. This request has been forwarded to the Minister of Education Boards and Universities for approval.

ALSO READ Fake PIA Pilot Arrested at Lahore Airport

“Given the circumstances, it is not feasible to conduct the intermediate exams from May 28,” stated the Chairman. “We have sought permission to delay the exams to June 1 to ensure smooth conduct and avoid overlapping with the matriculation exams.”

The Chairman outlined the logistical issues, noting that 21 higher secondary schools were designated as centers for both the entrance and matriculation examinations. Originally, entrance exams were planned for the morning, and matriculation exams in the evening at these centers.

However, the intense heat wave in Karachi led to the postponement of matriculation exams, now rescheduled to start on May 28. This overlap created an untenable situation, making it impossible to hold both sets of exams simultaneously at the same venues.

“Conducting exams for both boards at the same time in these 21 centers is impractical,” the Chairman emphasized. “The heat has already disrupted the matriculation schedule, necessitating this adjustment for intermediate exams.”

To address the issue and finalize the new schedule, the Minister of Education Boards and Universities has convened a meeting today. The Chairman of the Matriculation Board will also attend to coordinate efforts and ensure all exams proceed without further disruptions.