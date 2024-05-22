Multiple PIA Flights Delayed and Cancelled For Unknown Reason

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 22, 2024 | 1:33 pm

Multiple Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights were delayed or canceled at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. However, the reasons behind these disruptions were not disclosed by the airline.

Flight PK 300 from Karachi to Islamabad has been delayed by six hours and twenty minutes, according to a private news channel. It is now scheduled to depart at 1:20 PM.

The departure of flight PK 301 from Islamabad to Karachi has been postponed by six hours and ten minutes and is now set to land in Karachi at 6:15 PM. Moreover, the flight from Karachi to Sui will experience a delay of two hours and ten minutes.

The following PIA flights have been canceled:

  • Flight PK 302 from Karachi to Lahore
  • Flight PK 303 from Lahore to Karachi
  • Flight PK 307 from Lahore to Karachi
  • Flight PK 502 from Gwadar to Karachi
  • Flight PK 503 from Karachi to Gwadar
  • Flight PK 504 from Gwadar to Karachi

Passengers have been urged to stay informed about updates and make appropriate travel arrangements.

