Fly Jinnah Launches Flights to UAE From Another Pakistani City

Fly Jinnah is starting flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Lahore.

According to details, the airline will increase the frequency of its nonstop flights from April 8. “This increase in service between both cities comes in less than a month since the carrier announced the launch of the new route,” said the Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that by doubling the number of flights between Lahore and Sharjah, Fly Jinnah provides seamless connectivity to its customer base looking for value and convenience.

He further said that the decision to increase frequency is driven by the current demand in the market for their value-driven product. According to the airline’s official, it showcases their ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional travel experiences for their customers.

It is pertinent to mention that Fly Jinnah’s fleet comprises of five Airbus A320 aircraft. Domestically, it is operating flight operations between five major cities of the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

Earlier in February this year, the low-cost carrier launched its first international flight from Islamabad to Sharjah. The airline plans to increase its international routes further in the near future to meet the increasing demand for affordable travel options.