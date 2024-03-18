Huawei Pakistan Delegation Calls on IT Minister

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with a delegation from Huawei Pakistan. The Huawei team was led by Ethan Sun, CEO of Huawei Pakistan.

The IT minister shared the Ministry’s vision of digitalizing Pakistan, creating opportunities for the youth, and leveraging technology to build capacity and achieve economic growth.

Sun said that as a key stakeholder contributing to the digitalization of the economy and the country, Huawei is committed to creating a fully connected, intelligent world.

The meeting was attended by Jahanzeb Rahim, Member Telecom, Faisal Ratyal, DG Telecom, Dr Babar Majid Bhatti, CEO, NITB. Ahmed Bilal Masud, Director Subsidiary Board, Shahzad Rasheed, CEO Huawei Cloud, Yu Shaoning, Deputy CEO Public Affairs and Saad Talha Saeed, Director Public Affairs and Government Relations.