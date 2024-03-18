KMU Bans Romantic Relationships Among Faculty, Students

Khyber Medical University (KMU) has enforced a ban on “intimate relationships” between staff members and students, by the Higher Education Commission’s directive to curb harassment on campuses.

A notification issued by Dr. Brekhna Jamil, the chairperson of KMU’s harassment inquiry committee, outlined severe penalties for violating the policy, which may include oral or written reprimand, dismissal, suspension, expulsion, disciplinary probation, fines, degree withholding, professional license cancellation, inclusion of decision in personal file and other related sanctions as deemed appropriate.

“These relationships pose conflicts of interest, compromise professional judgment, and risk the credibility of the institution. The individuals involved in such relationships should declare it,” the notification read.

Recently, the violation of policy has resulted in the expulsion of a Grade-18 staff member, along with written reprimands, fines, and demotions for another Grade-17 staff member.

Furthermore, multiple other senior staff members have been issued final warnings and are currently under surveillance. Dr. Brekhna urged the faculty members to distribute the policy within their institutes and administrative sections.

She added that it’s important that all faculty, staff, and students are fully aware of the policy’s provisions and adhere to them accordingly. “The notification has been issued with the approval of KMU vice-chancellor,” she said.

The notification titled ‘Prohibition of intimate or romantic relationships between faculty members, staff and students as per HEC’s policy on protection against sexual harassment in higher education institutions 2020,’ highlights KMU’s adoption of HEC’s policy and stresses the need to address personal relationship matters within its academic community.

The policy’s jurisdiction encompasses all constituent and affiliated colleges and institutions of KMU. According to sub-section 3.1 of its section 3 (jurisdiction), this policy applies to actions by students, faculty, staff, and other members of the higher education institutions (HEI) community, including interns, residents, third parties like service providers, and visitors, among others.

Sub-section 14.1 of the policy states that unlike sexual harassment, personal relationships among consenting adults within the HEI community that adhere to social and cultural norms of society are typically considered private matters.

The policy explicitly prohibits intimate or romantic relationships between faculty members or staff and students, regardless of their academic level, whether undergraduate or graduate.