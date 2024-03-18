PSL 9 Final – Preview: Clash of the Titans as Islamabad United and Multan Sultans Battle for Glory

Multan Sultans will clash with Islamabad United in a highly anticipated finale of the Pakistan Super League 9 but the question is who will lift the coveted PSL trophy this season.

Islamabad United has bagged the PSL trophy twice and this is going to be their third final in the competition while Multan Sultans have used their data analytics wisely once more showcasing that their match-up game is strong as well as they have reached four finals in the last four years even without Haider Azhar as their general manager this year.

The 2021 champions will be determined to match the tally with Islamabad United while Shadab Khan’s men have a chance to win the competition for the third time and become the most successful team ever in PSL.

Multan Sultans have dominated the PSL this season and the only two opposing teams that managed to overcome them were Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United this season.

Rizwan’s men achieved an emphatic win in the playoffs by 7 wickets to reach the final, despite losing to them in the group stages, showcasing their mental temperament and all-round abilities in the squad.

Islamabad United have made a strong comeback in the playoffs and they seem unstoppable right now with a dominating win against Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

The two-time champions found themselves in a precarious situation at 91-5 but Imad Wasim and Haider Ali’s heroics helped them cruise through the match in the end.

It has been a thrilling month building up to the grand finale and it seems like we are poised for another classic PSL climax.

Pitch Report:

National Bank Arena wicket in Karachi exhibited its authentic characteristics during the Eliminator 2 encounter between the United and Zalmi. The pitch remained true, providing batsmen with pace and bounce to strike through the line consistently. This trend is expected to continue in the final when United confronts the Sultans.

Islamabad will look to chase down any total in front of them as their batting is in top form but Multan’s bowling unit is formidable enough to defend a par score of 172, with Usama Mir and Chris Jordan in their ranks.

Head-to-Head Record:

Team Matches Wins Losses Islamabad United 15 7 8 Multan Sultans 8 7

Expected Playing XIs

Islamabad United:

Martin Guptill Agha Salman Azam Khan Faheem Ashraf Naseem Shah Obed McCoy Alex Hales Shadab Khan Haider Ali Imad Wasim Hunain Shah

Multan Sultans:

Yasir Khan Usman Khan (wk) Iftikhar Ahmed Chris Jordan Usama Mir Mohammad Ali Muhammad Rizwan (c) Johnson Charles Khushdil Shah David Willey Abbas Afridi

