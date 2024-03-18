Shahid Afridi Urges Mohammad Amir to Play for Pakistan Again

Pakistan’s evergreen cricketing superstar Shahid Afridi has urged star pacer Mohammad Amir to play for Pakistan again and come out of retirement to serve the country.

Speaking to a local news channel, the legendary cricketer expressed his belief in Amir and said, “Amir can easily make his way into the lineup of the Pakistan team even today. He falls in the category of Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi. There is still cricket left in Amir and he should play for Pakistan.”

The former Pakistan captain believes that the cricketer still has the capability for the national team and is right up there in terms of quality with Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

Mohammad Amir has picked up 10 wickets for Quetta Gladiators this season in 9 innings and has bowled with an impressive economy of 8.41, making him the best-performing pacer for his franchise in PSL 9.

The left-arm pacer has been away from international cricket for the last four years and he made his last international appearance against England in a T20I series back in August 2020.

Afridi advocated for the return of Quetta Gladiator’s speedster to international cricket and said that the pacer still has cricket left in him.

Recently, former Pakistan head coach Waqar Younis was all praise for Mohammad Amir as well while commentating on the game between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United where he urged Shaheen to learn how to bowl with the new ball from Amir.

Amir’s spell against Islamabad was immaculate where he bowled with an economy rate of 5.00 and picked up 2 wickets for just 20 runs in his allotted 4 overs.

