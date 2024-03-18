Steam’s Active Player Count Surges by Nearly 1 Million Within Just 8 Days

Steam’s player count has been going through an upward trend this entire month and shows no signs of stopping soon. For more than two weeks, Steam’s concurrent users have been hitting unprecedented numbers and the record has been broken once again for the third time in a row.

Valve’s gaming platform for PC has gained nearly 1 million users over the past 8 days, reaching 36,354,393 concurrent users, which is yet another all-time high. Here is how the numbers compare to the previous two impressive weeks.

March 2nd: 34,298,950 concurrent users

34,298,950 concurrent users March 10th: 35,385,530 concurrent users (previous record)

35,385,530 concurrent users (previous record) March 18th: New Record! 36,354,393 concurrent users

The top 4 best-performing video games on the list are the same as March 2nd. This includes Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG (Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds), and Apex Legends. The fifth place, however, has been overtaken by Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, replacing HELLDIVERS II.

Here are the numbers for the top 10 best-performing games.

Counter-Strike 2 – 1,425,033 players DOTA 2 – 725,429 players PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) – 706,785 players Apex Legends – 434,411 players Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – 378,370 players Escape from Tarkov – 276,440 players Source SDK Base 2007 (game development toolkit) – 216,523 players (interesting outlier) Rainbow Six: Siege – 201,933 players GTA 5 – 185,713 players Baldur’s Gate 3 – 149,943 players

It seems that HELLDIVERS II despite being a new name on the list has already enjoyed its 15 minutes of fame as it is not even on the top 10 list. Previously the title had reported 429,446 concurrent players on Steam as of March 8, 2024.

Free-to-play giants such as Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, PUBG, and Apex Legends continue to be fan favorites as they are not only easy to get into but have also generated a loyal fanbase with years of history.