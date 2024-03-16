Intel Core i9-14900KS Launched With Even Higher Max Turbo Frequency

Intel’s latest desktop processor offering comes in the form of the Core i9-14900KS which can hit even higher turbo frequencies than before. It can reach an impressive 6.2 GHz, a milestone for stock desktop CPUs.

This processor surpasses its predecessors, the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900KS, by gaining an additional 200 MHz while maintaining other specifications, including 24 CPU cores and 32 threads.

Distinguishing itself from its predecessor, the K version, this latest variant boasts a heightened base power limit of 150W. This base power limit aligns with that of the 13th-gen KS, showcasing a seamless transition across generations.

However, as mentioned earlier, the standout feature lies in its turbo frequency capabilities, with a notable increase of 200 MHz across the board. While turbo frequency sees a significant upgrade, other specifications maintain consistency. From the 36 MB cache to the support for 192 GB of RAM, the KS variant upholds its predecessors’ legacy.

Additionally, the inclusion of Intel Graphics 770, boasting a base frequency of 300 MHz and a maximum dynamic frequency of 1.65 GHz is also the same.

According to Intel’s benchmarks, the new i9-14900KS is beating AMD’s rival offerings in several video games including Warhammer III, Starfield, Metro Exodus, and others. It does, however, fall behind in titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Counter-Strike 2. Check out the graphs below.

The Core i9-14900KS has already made its way onto the market, available for purchase both as a standalone boxed processor and integrated within systems offered by OEM partners. Priced at $699, this high-performance processor aims to cater to the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike.