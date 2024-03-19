Fake NAB Chairman And His Brother Nabbed for Extortion in Lahore

The intelligence wing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprehended an impostor posing as the chairman of NAB, along with his accomplice, in Lahore.

According to a report, the fraudster and his accomplice were taken into custody by the intelligence wing of NAB for allegedly blackmailing citizens and extorting large sums of money under the pretense of being the chairman of the accountability bureau.

The NAB spokesperson stated that complaints had been received against Awais Zahoor and Aamir Zahoor for allegedly misusing the name of a senior NAB official to extort money.

They were accused of pressuring citizens and subjecting them to undue intimidation. Officials were directed to take immediate action against them after receiving the complaints.

The bureau’s Lahore Intelligence Wing took swift action, apprehending the two accused red-handed. Later, they were handed over to the Chung police station for further investigation.

According to the spokesperson, the accused are brothers who used to extort money by threatening the target.