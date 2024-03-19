Gold Price in Pakistan Climbs After Successive Drops

The price of gold in Pakistan climbed on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 227,300 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 227,300, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 343 to Rs. 194,873.

Yesterday, the price of the precious metal dropped by Rs. 600 per tola. The price of gold also fell in the local market on Saturday. Overall, the price fell by Rs. 2,700 per tola during the last week.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $2,156.67 per ounce as of 0659 GMT, while the US gold futures also fell by 0.2 percent to $2,159.80.