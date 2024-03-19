Here’s ProPakistani’s PSL 2024 Team of the Tournament

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League came to an end as Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by 2 wickets in the grand finale of the tournament.

The month-long tournament saw some magnificent performances by world-class players as they led their respective teams to victory. ProPakistani brought you exclusive coverage of the entire season and we feel that we should present our Team of the Tournament, judging on the exceptional performances of the players in PSL 9.

The balance of the side has been kept in view while making the team and the players have been selected based on the entire performance of the season. Regardless of the position they played in their respective teams, it is imperative whether they can play that position in the team of the tournament or not, which has also been kept in mind.

Let’s have a look at our PSL 9 team of the tournament:

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub an obvious choice for the opening slot, was scintillating throughout the campaign. He was influential for Peshawar Zalmi as he helped his side to several victories. He scored 345 runs at an average of 31.36 and a strike rate of 157.53 in 11 innings. He also smashed 21 sixes, the most by any batter on the team, showcasing his power-hitting skills.

Babar Azam

Pakistan’s batting maestro continued his magnificent run of form from the T20I series in New Zealand and finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament scoring 569 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 56.9 and a strike rate of 142.6.

He is also named as the captain of the team of the tournament for Peshawar’s fantastic run in the tournament. accumulating 13 points in the group stage with 6 wins.

Rassie Van Der Dussen

The 35-year-old was one of the few shining lights for Lahore Qalandars in an abysmal campaign. He was the fourth-highest run scorer in the tournament with 364 runs and smashed 3 fifties and a marvelous century against Peshawar Zalmi in a run-chase as well.

He had a whopping average of 72.8 in 7 innings for Lahore and played with a blistering strike rate of 154.89 as well. A total of 4 centuries were made this season in the PSL and he was one of the centurions.

Usman Khan

Even though Usman was born in Karachi, he played in this year’s PSL as an overseas player considering he has been based in the UAE for the last 4 years. The player joined the Multan Sultans team after four matches in the tournament and smashed the bowlers all across the park and scored 2 centuries in the PSL 9 season equaling Kamran Akmal’s record for most PSL centuries.

He scored 430 runs in just 7 innings and had an average of 107.5, making him the second-highest run-getter in the season with a strike rate of 164.12. His brilliant batting display and consistency helped Multan reach their fourth successive final.

Shadab Khan

The skipper of Islamabad United was named the player of the tournament in PSL 9 for his immaculate and breathtaking performances. Shadab was sublime for Islamabad United in all three departments of the game. He picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 8.54. He was the second-highest wicket-taker for his franchise and scored 305 runs with 3 half-centuries at an average of 30.5 and a strike rate of 142.52 – a season to remember for the allrounder.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Iftikhar Ahmed was traded for Rilee Rossouw in a deal between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans and the man repaid Multan’s faith and delivered.

Ifti-mania was outstanding as he scored 259 runs at an average of 64.75 and a strike rate of 193.28 in 11 innings. He also struck 17 humungous sixes for his side, especially in the death overs during crucial moments in PSL 9.

Imad Wasim

Player of the match in the final, Imad Wasim picked up a five-for against Multan Sultans on the big day and helped his team win their third title. He picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches with a stunning economy rate of 6.60.

The allrounder also scored 126 runs in 9 innings with an average of 21.00 and a steady strike rate of 128.57 with a match-winning half-century against Peshawar Zalmi where he scored 59* and also won the game against Multan Sultans while chasing 229.

David Willey

Willey was once again outstanding for Multan Sultans this season and has been a mainstay in Rizwan’s side for several years now. He picked up wickets consistently throughout the tournament. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament this season with 15 scalps in 11 innings at an economy rate of 7.46 and an average of 20.4.

He was picked in the platinum category and repaid Multan Sultans’ faith once more with consistency.

Naseem Shah

Naseem was outstanding and helped his team as a platinum player to win their third PSL title this season. He finished as Islamabad’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament as he picked up 15 wickets at an average of 22.20 and an economy rate of 7.56 in 11 matches. He was extremely economical in the final as he gave just 25 runs in his 4 overs with an economy rate of 6.25.

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Ali is arguably the find of the season. He was picked in the silver category by Multan Sultans and it seemed like he belonged at the PSL stage in his first season. Ali picked up 19 wickets at an average of 18.63 and an economy rate of 8.23 in 12 matches. He was also the second-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League.

Usama Mir

The Best Bowler of the Tournament award was given to Usama Mir who picked up 24 wickets in the PSL 9 season in 12 matches. The leg-spinner showcased his experience of playing in various T20 leagues and bowled at an economy rate of 8.13. He also became the first-ever bowler in the history of PSL to pick 6 wickets in an innings, (6-40), a feat that he achieved against Lahore Qalandars.

Player Team Saim Ayub Peshawar Zalmi Babar Azam (c) Peshawar Zalmi Rassie Van Der Dussen Lahore Qalandars Usman Khan (wk) Multan Sultans Shadab Khan Islamabad United Iftikhar Ahmed Multan Sultans Imad Wasim Islamabad United David Willey Multan Sultans Naseem Shah Islamabad United Mohammad Ali Multan Sultans Usama Mir Multan Sultans

