Peshawar High Court Announces Final Decision on MDCAT Retake

The Peshawar High Court has dismissed 35 petitions against the re-conduct of the MDCAT test.

Justice Ijaz Ibrahim and Justice Shakil Ahmed heard the case against the re-conduct of the MDCAT test.

During the hearing, student Arif informed the court that if their test results were proven wrong, they would face the punishment of hanging.

To which Justice Ijaz Ibrahim remarked, “You want to become a doctor, why should we hang you?”

In his remarks, Justice Ijaz Ibrahim further said that the nation has become doubtful of the institutions, and what happened in the MDCAT test should not happen again in the future.

Justice Ijaz Ibrahim said, “Now the entries have been made, classes are ongoing, the test has been re-conducted due to irregularities. We cannot intervene in this matter now, we have to make decisions according to the law.”

The court, dismissing the 35 petitions related to the MDCAT test, advised them to prepare for the next year’s test instead of wasting time.