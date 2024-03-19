UAE Announces Good News for All Private Sector and Domestic Workers

Starting January 1, 2025, a groundbreaking mandatory health insurance scheme will encompass private sector employees and domestic workers, as announced on Monday.

Under this initiative, employers will bear the responsibility of providing health coverage for their registered workers while issuing or renewing residency permits.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Bike Scheme Launch Date and Payment Details

The decision, recently sanctioned by the UAE Cabinet, signifies a significant expansion of health coverage, particularly for those without existing insurance. Employers of domestic workers will be mandated to finance their employees’ coverage under this scheme.

Notably, Abu Dhabi and Dubai presently mandate health insurance for employees, with Abu Dhabi’s scheme extending to cover employees’ families. However, this new nationwide initiative aims to ensure comprehensive healthcare access for the substantial private sector workforce across the UAE.

ALSO READ Met Office Reveals Eid ul Fitr 2024 Date in Pakistan

To facilitate the seamless implementation of this program, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) will orchestrate awareness campaigns and initiatives.

This marks the UAE’s second major mandatory insurance initiative for employees, following last year’s implementation of a scheme safeguarding against job loss. Presently, over 7.2 million employees from both private and federal government sectors are enrolled in this protective scheme.