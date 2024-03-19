Punjab University Notifies Spring Holidays

Punjab University has announced its annual spring recess from April 1 to April 9, 2024.

During this period, all teaching departments will be closed, as confirmed by a university spokesperson.

However, administrative staff within these departments will remain on duty throughout the holiday period.

This decision aligns with the university’s tradition of granting a break to students and faculty during the spring season. It offers an opportunity for relaxation before resuming academic activities.

Despite the closure of teaching departments, the administrative staff’s presence ensures essential functions continue seamlessly.

The announcement comes as part of Punjab University’s ongoing efforts to maintain a balanced academic calendar while accommodating the needs of students and staff.