UAE Announces Big Increase in Monthly Allowance for These Two Jobs

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the allocation of a monthly financial allowance equivalent to 50 percent of the basic salary for all mosque personnel, including imams and muezzins serving at mosques under the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, highlighted that this allowance, closely monitored and backed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will be seamlessly integrated into the monthly salary structure.

ALSO READ Pakistani Man Wins Luxury SUV in UAE Lucky Draw

He underscored that this initiative stands as a gesture of gratitude from His Highness the President of the UAE recognizing the unwavering dedication of mosque imams and muezzins in nurturing an atmosphere of worship and tranquility while upholding the highest standards of excellence.

Al Darei expressed profound appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mansour for their steadfast support for mosque personnel, underscoring their commitment to the mission of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments in fulfilling its religious and societal obligations.