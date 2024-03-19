Pakistani Man Wins Luxury SUV in UAE Lucky Draw

A Pakistani expatriate living in Saudi Arabia struck lucky during Big Ticket’s recent live draw, clinching a coveted new SUV.

Muhammad Umar Farooq, currently residing in KSA with his spouse and six children, secured a Maserati Grecale GT during the ‘Dream Car’ draw event.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Good News for All Private Sector and Domestic Workers

Umar, employed in the marketing division of his son’s trading enterprise, frequently shuttles between the UAE and Saudi Arabia for work commitments. His interest was piqued after encountering various advertisements promoting the Dream Car raffle during his travels to the UAE.

“I’ve been purchasing tickets independently for the past 2-3 years. I decided to give Big Ticket a shot purely out of curiosity to test my luck,” he remarked.

Regarding his plans for the luxury vehicle, Umar stated, “I intend to sell the car and continue participating in Big Ticket draws. My advice to everyone is to keep trying their luck with Big Ticket – perseverance pays off.”

ALSO READ Peshawar High Court Announces Final Decision on MDCAT Retake

For those eyeing the ‘Dream Car’ ticket this March, there’s a chance to snag a Maserati Ghibli valued at Dh380K on April 3. Each ticket carries a price tag of Dh150, with a bonus offer for those who purchase two tickets, receiving a third one for free.

Furthermore, customers buying tickets from Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport can benefit from a special promotion: buy two tickets and get three free.