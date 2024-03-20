FBR Chairman’s Salary Frozen on Peshawar High Court Order

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has attached the salary of the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for non-submission of comments despite repeated reminders in a tax-related case pending adjudication before PHC.

The PHC additional registrar has issued instructions to the Accountant General, Government of Pakistan, Islamabad for implementation of the order passed by PHC.

Details revealed that the comments of the FBR were pending in writ petition No 1318-M of 2023 (Muzafar Khan vs Govt of Pakistan etc) wherein letter dated: 15/11/2023, reminders dated 26/12/2023 dated 16/01/2024 and order dated 14/02/2024 has been issued against the FBR.

Commenting on the matter, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt said that taxpayers of Pakistan expected the enforcement of law and Constitutional rights and to exercise the powers conferred on FBR by the legislature honestly in the interest of Pakistan, but tax authorities are involved in violation of constitutional rights of the taxpayers for claiming huge illegal rewards out of precious taxpayer’s money.

He regretted that the tax officials misusing the law even working/posted as Chairman, Member-Ops, CCIR, CIR or DCIR must be removed from the services of the Government of Pakistan in the process of re-organization/ overhauling of FBR as ordered by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).