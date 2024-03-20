Government of Punjab Launches Rider Safety Initiative Campaign in Collaboration with the E-Commerce Industry

The Government of Punjab has launched a campaign for Personal Protective Equipment (protective gear) for Delivery Riders across the province.

In this regard, an event was held in Lahore to kickstart the program with CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the Chief Guest with participation from different e-commerce companies including foodpanda – Pakistan’s leading delivery platform.

The campaign aims to enhance the safety and well-being of delivery riders, including from foodpanda, by providing them with essential safety kits.

These safety kits come equipped with smog kits, helmets, raincoats, etc., and are designed to ensure that riders can perform their duties safely and effectively, even in challenging weather and road conditions.

As delivery riders endeavor to provide services to customers efficiently, ensuring safety of their working conditions is paramount and organizations like foodpanda have already invested heavily in supporting their rider community.

foodpanda is also fully committed to this important initiative and will work closely with the Punjab Government in promoting the road safety campaign across the province.

In addition to the Rider Safety Initiative, foodpanda has also agreed to work with the Labour & Human Resource Department of Punjab (LHRD) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and register on the Punjab Job Center platform to create economic opportunities for freelancers and empower the youth in the province.

While addressing the media and the event’s attendees, Hassan Arshad, Director Policy & Communications, foodpanda Pakistan stated: “The well-being of our delivery riders is of utmost importance to us, and the launch of this campaign with the Government of Punjab reiterates our commitment to the Rider Safety Initiative. We are fully committed to this campaign as it’s designed to ensure that riders have the necessary tools and support to operate across delivery platforms and perform their duties with confidence, knowing that their safety is our top priority. We will continue to work with the Government of Punjab, and across Pakistan, in creating a secure and conducive environment for our delivery riders.”

The event was graced by different dignitaries including Secretary Labour Punjab Muhammad Naeem Ghous, DG Labour Syeda Kulsume Hai and various other participants from the Government and Industry. Some foodpanda delivery riders were also awarded Electric Vehicles (EVs) through a lucky draw as part of the campaign, further demonstrating foodpanda’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Along with foodpanda other leading organizations, including Careem, Bykea, Yango, TCS, Leopards Courier, and In-Drive, were in attendance and have also pledged to support the Punjab Job Center initiative alongside LHRD and PITB.