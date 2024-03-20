Govt Increases RLNG Prices for March 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective March 01, 2024.
According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $11.86 per MMBtu and $12.81 per MMBtu for distribution during March 2024. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $11.21 per MMBtu and $13.05 per MMBtu for distribution.
OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:
|Month
|SNGPL
|SSGCL
|Transmission
|Distribution
|Transmission
|Distribution
|US$/MMBtu
|US$/MMBtu
|March 2024
|11.8643
|12.8142
|11.2147
|13.0563
|February 2024
|11.547
|12.4922
|11.1259
|12.9584
|Increase/(Decrease)
|0.3173
|0.322
|0.0888
|0.0979
|%
|2.75%
|2.58%
|0.8%
|0.76%
OGRA spokesperson said the increase in RLNG prices is due to the increase in the cost of supply.