Govt Increases RLNG Prices for March 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective March 01, 2024.

According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $11.86 per MMBtu and $12.81 per MMBtu for distribution during March 2024. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $11.21 per MMBtu and $13.05 per MMBtu for distribution.

OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:

Month SNGPL SSGCL
Transmission Distribution Transmission Distribution
US$/MMBtu US$/MMBtu
March 2024 11.8643 12.8142 11.2147 13.0563
February 2024 11.547 12.4922 11.1259 12.9584
Increase/(Decrease) 0.3173 0.322 0.0888 0.0979
% 2.75% 2.58% 0.8% 0.76%

 

OGRA spokesperson said the increase in RLNG prices is due to the increase in the cost of supply.

